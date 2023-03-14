The Barnestormers (Jimmy Barnes, Chris Cheney, Jools Holland) Announce Debut Album

Australian rock veteran Jimmy Barnes has formed a new supergroup called The Barnestormers, which comprises The Living End’s Chris Cheney, UK pianist Jools Holland, Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom, and producer Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley. Barnes first announced the project on an episode of Rockwiz in late February.

The Barnestormers will release their debut self-titled album on Friday, 26th May. The band has just shared the first single from the release, the rollicking ‘Johnny’s Gone’ – a cover of the Don Walker track.

The Barnestormers: ‘Johnny’s Gone’

The group apparently linked up during COVID, or as the press release puts it, The Big Flu. “Hey, while we’re all stuck inside let’s bake a biscuit about cuttin’ loose”, Shirley said in a press release.

Barnes has spent the last few months recovering from surgery to his back and hip, which forced him to cancel his entire summer tour. The singer shared an update in February, saying he’d been given the all clear.

“We’ve got 10 out of 10, and an all clear to get on the next plane,” Barnes wrote on social media. “Land of Smiles here we come. The kids will look after the veggies, roses and geese. Our next phase of Physio will be in a pool by the Gulf of Siam. Luckiest man in the world right now.”

