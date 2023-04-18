070 Shake Joins Christine and the Queens on New Single ‘True Love’

Christine and the Queens has dropped a new single titled ‘True Love’, featuring rapper 070 Shake. ‘True Love’ is the second cut off the French artist’s new album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, which is due out on Friday, 9th June.

We heard the first single ‘To Be Honest’ back at the start of March, and this latest track comes hot on the heels of Christine and The Queens’ Coachella performance – you can have a look at his performance of ‘To Be Honest’ over here.

Christine And The Queens: ‘True Love’ feat. 070 Shake

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE will feature a number of collabs – the biggest get being Madonna, who features on three tracks. Speaking around the announcement of the album, Chris said the album was the second part of an “operatic gesture” that involved the 2022 album Redcar les adorables étoiles.

“Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd,” he said in a statement. “The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of.”

Chris also revealed in an interview with The Guardian that he’d clashed with his record label over his new music, saying he was “having to choose between being a niche artist and a charting artist.”

“And I’m like, fuck you, fuck you,” Chris told The Guardian.” The music makes me, I’m trying to respect the only shit that saved me 10 years ago from suicide. Let me be blunt today. So… that’s why I was crying in the corridor, telling them again, let’s release the records.”

070 Shake, meanwhile, will be heading our way in July, having just been announced on the Splendour in the Grass lineup.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Tracklist

Overture Tears can be so soft Marvin descending A day in the water Full Of Life Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna) Track 10 Overture (feat. Mike Dean) He’s been shining for ever, your son Flowery days I met an angel (feat. Madonna) True love (feat. 070 Shake) Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake) Aimer, puis vivre Shine We have to be friends Lick the light out (feat. Madonna) To be honest I feel like an angel Big eye

