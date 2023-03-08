Christine and the Queens Announces New Album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’

Christine and the Queens is setting his Redcar alias aside for now, announcing a new album under his original moniker. Titled PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, the French singer, songwriter, producer and dancer’s forthcoming LP is billed as their most personal and ambitious record to date. It’s set to arrive on Friday, 9th June in a number of formats including 3xLP, CD and digital.

Along with the LP announcement, Chris has shared the first single from the record, the celestial, synth-laced offering ‘To be honest’, which comes with a self-directed music video.

Christine and the Queens – ‘To be honest’

The artist’s fourth album was performed and produced by Christine and the Queens with co-production by Mike Dean (Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé). It will feature collabs with the likes of 070 Shake and the queen of pop herself, Madonna.

“This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles,” Chris said in a statement.

“Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space. The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of.”

He continued: “Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

Chris’ journey to PARANOÏA has not been seamless, however. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he expressed some frustrations resulting from clashes with his record label.

“I’ve been having tough conversations with commercials saying, you have to choose between being a niche artist and a charting artist,” he told the paper.

“And I’m like, fuck you, fuck you. The music makes me, I’m trying to respect the only shit that saved me 10 years ago from suicide. Let me be blunt today. So … that’s why I was crying in the corridor, telling them again, let’s release the records.”

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is out on Friday, 9th June.

