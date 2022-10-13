Redcar AKA Christine And The Queens Releases New Single ‘La Chanson Du Chevalier’

Redcar, the artist formerly known as Christine And The Queens, has today gifted us with his new single dubbed ‘La Chanson Du Chevalier’.

Written as a prayer for a lost knight, the tune is the latest track to be lifted from the artist’s forthcoming album Redcar les adorables étoiles, the beginning of angels), which is due for release on Friday, 11th November.

WATCH: Redcar – ‘La Chanson Du Chevalier’

The song comes packing a stunning music video starring Redcar himself, alongside Rodin’s masterpiece sculpture l’Age d’airain (watch above).

To coincide with the release, Redcar will present the film as the guest of honour at the new Paris Sales art event in the French capital, the Paris+ fair by Art Basel, showcasing the very best in modern and contemporary art.

It comes after Redcar postponed the release of his upcoming album, just days before it was originally scheduled to arrive, after sustaining a knee injury.

Originally announced in July, Redcar’s new album will be the first full-length release by Christine and the Queens since 2018’s Chris.

