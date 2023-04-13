Regurgitator Expand ‘Unit’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Following their one-day UNITS festival in their hometown of Brisbane last month, Regurgitator will kick off a tour in May celebrating 25 years since the release of their seminal 1997 album Unit. Now, they’ve announced a handful of extra dates for the tour, including a handful of regional dates.

Regurgitator, joined by Custard, will perform Unit in full at Commonwealth Hotel in Townsville on Friday, 2nd June, performing at Tanks Arts Centre in Cairns the following evening. They’re also perform at HOTA on the Gold Coast on Saturday, 10th June. Tickets for the new shows are on sale now.

The new dates join previously announced tour stops in Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth. At each of those shows, Regurgitator will be joined by DZ Deathrays, Butterfingers and Glitoris, with Custard also performing all dates except for Hobart. Unit-era touring keytarist Shane Rudken will be back onstage, while visuals will be delivered courtesy of lighting artist Ken Weston.

One of two Melbourne dates has sold out, with the Canberra show also selling out. Due to demand, the Adelaide venue has been upgraded to the Thebarton Theatre. Remaining tickets for the tour are available here.

Unit was Regurgitator’s second album, following 1996’s Tu-Plang. Featuring hits like ‘Polyester Girl’, ‘! (The Song Formerly Known As)’, ‘Black Bugs’ and ‘Everyday Formula’, it peaked at number four on the ARIA Albums Chart and won three trophies at the 1998 ARIA Awards – including Album of the Year and Best Group.

Regurgitator UNITS 2023 Australian Tour

Regurgitator (performing Unit in full + more)

DZ Deathrays

Custard (not appearing in Hobart)

Butterfingers

Glitoris

Dates & Venues

Friday, 12th May – City Hall, Hobart

Saturday, 13th May – Forum, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, 14th May – Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, 20th May – Roundhouse, Sydney

Sunday, 21st May – ANU Kambri, Canberra (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, 27th May – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide (NEW VENUE)

Sunday, 28th May – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Friday, 2nd June – Commonwealth Hotel, Townsville (NEW SHOW – Regurgitator, Custard and Comfort Royale only)

Saturday, 3rd June – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns (NEW SHOW – Regurgitator and Custard only)

Saturday, 10th June – HOTA, Gold Coast (NEW SHOW – Regurgitator, Custard and Peach Fur only)

