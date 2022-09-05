Rina Sawayama Announces Debut Australian Tour For 2023

Japanese-British pop phenom Rina Sawayama has announced she’ll tour Australia and New Zealand for the first time early next year, revealing four dates for January 2023 in support of forthcoming album Hold the Girl.

The tour will kick off in Auckland on Monday, 9th January, continuing along to Sydney and Melbourne wrapping up in Brisbane on Saturday, 14th January. See dates and venues below – tickets will go on sale this Friday, 9th September at 9am, with a Live Nation pre-sale kicking off this Wednesday, 7th September from 9am.

Rina Sawayama – ‘This Hell’

Hold the Girl, Sawayama’s second studio album, is set to arrive later this month on Friday, 16th September. The singer- announced the follow-up to 2020 debut SAWAYAMA back in May alongside lead single ‘This Hell’. Since then, Sawayama has released three more singles from the album – ‘Catch Me in the Air’ in June, the record’s title track in July, and ‘Phantom’ last month.

Elsewhere this year, Sawayama also joined Charli XCX on Crash cut ‘Beg for You’, and joined Brazilian singer-songwriter and drag queen Pabllo Vittar on ‘Follow Me’. Last year saw her team up with Elton John for a new rendition of her song ‘Chosen Family’, cover Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ for The Metallica Blacklist and feature on a remix of Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica track ‘Free Woman’.

Rina Sawayama 2023 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Monday, 9th January – Powerstation, Auckland

Thursday, 12th January – Roundhouse, Sydney

Friday, 13th January – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday, 14th January – The Triffid, Brisbane

