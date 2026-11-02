Rise Against, Wolf Alice, DMA’S & More Lead Massive On The Steps 2026 Lineup

Sydney’s iconic Opera House Forecourt is gearing up for its biggest summer concert series yet, with Rise Against, Wolf Alice, DMA’S, The Amity Affliction, Spacey Jane and more preparing to take over the waterfront stage.

Returning for its fifth year, On The Steps will deliver 12 nights of live music between Saturday, 28th November and Saturday, 12th December 2026, with an expanded capacity of up to 7,000 music lovers per show.

Presented by Live Nation, the series will bring together an eclectic mix of international heavyweights and homegrown favourites, spanning everything from punk rock and metalcore to indie, hip-hop, electronic music and classic Australian rock.

And with more than 50,000 fans expected to attend across the season, it’s shaping up to be the event’s biggest instalment yet.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday, 28th November with Australian rock legends Australian Crawl, joined by fellow ’80s favourites Boom Crash Opera.

The following night, Sunday, 29th November, will see Pub Choir take over the Forecourt for a particularly special event dubbed Ultimate PDA.

Presented in partnership with the national Australian music campaign Ausify, the mass singalong will bring thousands of voices together to learn and perform an iconic Australian song.

The event will feature Ben Lee and Miles Phillips of Eastern Rosellas, accompanied by the Australian Youth Orchestra.

Then it’s time to crank things up considerably.

On Tuesday, 1st December, American punk rock heavyweights Rise Against will unleash their explosive live show alongside Celtic punk favourites Dropkick Murphys and Haywire.

The following evening will see Mercury Prize-winning British singer-songwriter and producer James Blake take centre stage, supported by Xmunashe.

On Thursday, 3rd December, Sydney indie-rock heroes DMA’S will perform what they’re billing as their biggest show to date, with support from Automatic.

“Big respect to the Opera House for having us,” the band said in a statement.

“It’s a great stage with a lot of history. This is the biggest show we’ve put together so we’re stoked to have the privilege – see you this summer.”

British alternative rock favourites Wolf Alice will follow on Friday, 4th December, joined by Australian acts Folk Bitch Trio and Swapmeet.

The following night, Saturday, 5th December, will see UK grime icon Dizzee Rascal headline a stacked hip-hop and electronic bill featuring Example, ArrDee and Swaglord Savannah.

That show has already sold out, as have both of Spacey Jane’s performances on Thursday, 10th and Friday, 11th December, which will feature support from Telenova and Armlock.

Elsewhere, American country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett will perform on Sunday, 6th December alongside The Jack Wharff Band, while British singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse will kick off the Australian leg of her Loveland Tour on Tuesday, 8th December.

And the series will wrap up with an almighty bang on Saturday, 12th December, when Australian metalcore giants The Amity Affliction headline a crushing triple bill alongside Thornhill and WAAX.

But beyond the impressive lineup, this year’s On The Steps will also be helping support the people who keep Australia’s live music industry running behind the scenes.

The series is once again partnering with Support Act, the Australian music industry’s charity, to raise funds for music workers experiencing financial hardship, illness, injury, mental health challenges and other personal crises.

100% of proceeds from official On The Steps merchandise will be donated directly to Support Act, while fans will also have the option to make a voluntary donation when purchasing tickets.

The initiative forms part of Live Nation’s broader support for AusMusic T-Shirt Day, taking place on Thursday, 26th November, which encourages music lovers to wear their favourite Australian artist merch and raise money for the charity.

“On The Steps is a celebration of live music and our partnership with the event series is a chance to give back to the people who make it possible,” Support Act CEO Clive Miller said.

“We’re grateful to Live Nation for continuing this partnership and to every fan who buys a T-shirt or makes a donation.”

Miller added that the funds raised would help provide vital short-term financial assistance and mental health support to music workers in crisis.

Mike Ross, promoter at Live Nation Australia, added: “Live music wouldn’t be possible without the people working behind the scenes. Fans really got behind our On The Steps merchandise last year, and we’re excited to build on that support with a new design that gives them a great memento of the shows while raising funds for music workers doing it tough.”

With a spectacular harbour backdrop, an enormous genre-spanning lineup and a worthy cause at its heart, On The Steps is shaping up to be one of Sydney’s biggest live music celebrations of the summer.

Tickets for announced shows are on sale now, with several performances already sold out.

Check out the full 2026 lineup below.

On The Steps 2026 – Full Lineup

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 28th November

Australian Crawl

With Boom Crash Opera

Sunday, 29th November

Ausify Presents Pub Choir’s Ultimate PDA

With Ben Lee and Miles Phillips (Eastern Rosellas), accompanied by the Australian Youth Orchestra

Tuesday, 1st December

Rise Against

With Dropkick Murphys and Haywire

Wednesday, 2nd December

James Blake

With Xmunashe

Thursday, 3rd December

DMA’S

With Automatic

Friday, 4th December

Wolf Alice

With Folk Bitch Trio and Swapmeet

Saturday, 5th December

Dizzee Rascal

With Example, ArrDee and Swaglord Savannah

(SOLD OUT)

Sunday, 6th December

Dylan Gossett

With The Jack Wharff Band

Tuesday, 8th December

Suki Waterhouse

Support TBA

Thursday, 10th December

Spacey Jane

With Telenova and Armlock

(SOLD OUT)

Friday, 11th December

Spacey Jane

With Telenova and Armlock

(SOLD OUT)

Saturday, 12th December

The Amity Affliction

With Thornhill and WAAX

Ticket Info

Tickets for announced shows are available via Live Nation Australia

NB: Dizzee Rascal’s show and both Spacey Jane performances are sold out.

Further Reading

Australian Music Streams Hit Record Low As Local Stars Launch ‘PDA’ Campaign To Fight Back

Rise Against Are Headlining A Brand New Heavy Music Festival On The NSW Central Coast

Rise Against Are Returning To Australia With Dropkick Murphys For Huge 2026 Tour