Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Your mum’s favourite singer-slash-knight, Sir Rod Stewart, is coming down under for a huge Australian tour in 2023, supported by some fellow music icons.

The pop icon will be joined by Cyndi Lauper and Australia’s own Jon Stevens (Noiseworks) for a string of arena-sized dates across the country, plus a trio of shows for A Day On The Green, taking place at destination wineries in Geelong (VIC) Mount Cotton (QLD) and Bowral (NSW) next March and April.

The tour will also see the ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ singer perform a massive 2-hour set from his vast catalogue of hits, while Lauper will take the stage for an hour, playing all of her most-loved songs as well.

The tour will also take in stops in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and the NSW Hunter Valley.

You can catch all the details below.

Rod Stewart 2023 Australian Tour Dates

With Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

Tickets on sale Thursday, 17th November at 1pm local time via Ticketmaster

Saturday, 11th March 2023 – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Tuesday, 14th March 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 18th March 2023 – A Day On The Green, Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (Lic. All Ages)

Tuesday, 21st March 2023 – AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 25th March 2023 – A Day On The Green, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

Wednesday, 29th March 2023 – Quodos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 1st April 2023 – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, 2nd April 2023 – A Day On The Green, Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

