RVG Share New Single ‘Squid’ From Forthcoming Album

Melbourne’s RVG have shared the new single ‘Squid’. It’s the second preview of the band’s forthcoming album Brain Worms following last month’s ‘Nothing Really Changes’.

According to band leader Romy Vager, ‘Squid’ is about “going back in time and stepping on a Tiktaalik and then going back to the present but you have the same job, the same problems you had before except you’re a squid.” Listen below.

RVG – ‘Squid’

Brain Worms is set to arrive on Friday, 2nd June via Ivy League. It’s RVG’s third album, following 2020’s Feral and their 2017 debut A Quality of Mercy. “Hype is scary. After two years of COVID it felt like the hype had gone down so we were able to just do stuff,” Vager said of the creative process behind Brain Worms.

“This time around we were like, ‘This is what we’re doing, we’re taking control, we’re taking risks, and we’re going to make an album that sounds big so that when we hear it on the radio we want to hear it again,'” she continued. “If we could only make one more album, it would be this one.”

Last week, RVG were announced on the lineup for this year’s edition of Melbourne’s RISING. The band will play a headline show at the Forum on Wednesday, 14th June, joined by Danish punks Iceage and an extremely rare performance from the Sarah Mary Chadwick-led trio Batrider. Tickets are on sale now.

