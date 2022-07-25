Sam Fender Announces 2022 Australian Headline Tour

Geordie musician Sam Fender has announced his return to Australia. The critically-acclaimed artist will travel to Australia in November for a trio of headline dates.

The announcement of Fender’s 2022 Australian tour comes almost three years after the artist’s last Australian tour, having appeared at the 2019 Splendour In The Grass festival and performed a small run of sideshows. Fender, who is now 28 years old, made his Australian debut as part of the 2018/19 Falls Festival lineup.

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Sam Fender will perform his largest Australian headline shows to date across the country in late November. After launching the tour at Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore on Friday, 18th November, he’ll play Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, 22nd November and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Thursday, 24th November.

Fender released his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, just two months after this last Australian appearance. Fender has since risen to become one of the UK’s most successful contemporary artists. In addition to topping the charts in his home country with both his debut album and 2021 follow-up, Seventeen Going Under, Fender won the 2022 Brit Award for British Alternative/Rock Act and the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Tickets for Sam Fender’s upcoming Australian tour go on sale from Friday, 29th July, with a Secret Sounds pre-sale beginning the preceding day.

Sam Fender 2022 Australian Tour

Friday, November 18th – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, November 22nd – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 24th – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale Friday, 29th July.

