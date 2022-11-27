Sam Fender Support Act HighSchool Playing Melbourne Headline Show

Melbourne trio HighSchool have announced a hometown headline show to take place next month. The show will be an impressive homecoming for the Victorian outfit, who have spent much of the last year sharing their eclectic gothic indie-pop sound with the world.

The upcoming show will see the group performing at Melbourne’c Corner Hotel on Wednesday, 14th December, having had the venue upgraded after selling out the Northcote Social Club. The group will also be joined by fellow locals Grazer and Equal Parts for the event.

HighSchool – ‘Only A Dream’

First emerging onto the scene last year, HighSchool caught the attention of global tastemakers with their debut, six-track EP, Forever At Last. Following the positive reception to their EP, the band found themselves relocating to London where they supported the likes of CHVRCHES, NewDad, and Wet Leg, along with headline shows around the UK and Europe.

HighSchool returned home earlier this month for a run of Australian shows as the support act for Sam Fender, just weeks after releasing newest single, ‘Only A Dream’. Despite their massive international acclaim, this forthcoming show will be the group’s first headline performance in their hometown.

HighSchool – Melbourne Headline Show

With Grazer and Equal Parts

Wednesday, 14th December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

