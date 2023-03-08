Sam Fischer Is Playing an Intimate Sydney Headline Show This Month

Australian pop singer Sam Fischer – who was born near Sydney but has spent over a decade abroad – will return home at the end of the month for an intimate, one-off show in Newtown.

Fischer will perform at the limited-capacity venue The Vanguard on Wednesday, 29th March. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, 10th March) from midday local time. There’s a pre-sale kicking off at 11am today which you can register for here.

Sam Fischer and Amy Shark – ‘High on You’

Now based between London and Los Angeles, Fischer has returned to Australia on multiple occasions – the most recent occasion was last year, when he supported UK singer-songwriter Mimi Webb on her national tour – but, by his own admission, never for any longer than a fortnight.

“It’s been 13 years since I’ve spent more than 2 weeks at home in Australia and though my ginger, pale, sun-burn prone skin may not be ready for it, my soul definitely is,” Fischer said of the upcoming show. “I can’t wait to be back to get amongst it with the greatest people in the world.”

Fischer released the EP, Homework, in 2020. Since then, he’s released a string of standalone singles, including the 2021 Sam Feldt collaboration ‘Pick Me Up’, last year’s ‘Hopeless Romantic’ and last month’s Amy Shark-assisted ‘High on You’.

