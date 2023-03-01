Gordi Shares New Single ‘Broke Scene’, Will Play Intimate Sydney Shows This Month

Gordi has shared a new single, ‘Broke Scene’. It arrives a couple of weeks ahead of the singer-songwriter’s intimate shows at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park. Entry is free, but you must enter the ballot for a chance at securing tickets. More details on the venue website.

‘Broke Scene’ premiered on triple j’s Good Nights earlier this evening (1st March). Gordi painted a picture of the headspace she was in when she wrote the song on Instagram. “I’d been out for Yum Cha, watching the Lazy Susan spin around, sinking Tsing Taos,” she said. “I was in such a post dumpling haze when I got back to the piano that I thought I’d just lie down and close my eyes for a second.”

Gordi – ‘Broke Scene’

Gordi continued: “I woke up an hour later in a cold Yum Cha sweat. I picked up a guitar and started playing this riff, as if I’d been dreaming about it. I looped a drum part over the top, that my friend, Chris Messina, had sent me. By the time the sun set, I had written ‘Broke Scene’.”

Chris Messina is a frequent studio collaborator of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, co-producing the project’s two most recent albums. Messina also co-produced Gordi’s latest LP, 2020’s Our Two Skins. Gordi finished work on ‘Broke Scene’ with another of Vernon’s collaborators, Ethan Gruska, who also co-produced Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher.

Gordi – real name Sophie Payten – is set to showcase new material alongside older cuts at the upcoming Phoenix Central Park shows. The two shows are both taking place on Wednesday, 15th March.

Payten has kept fairly busy since releasing Our Two Skins, delivering a powerhouse cover of Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Wrecking Ball’ for Like a Version, appearing on a remix of Georgia Maq‘s ‘Extraordinary Life’ and uniting with partner Alex Lahey on the collaborative single ‘Dino’s’.

In 2021, Payten released a remix EP of songs from Our Two Skins, with reworks courtesy of Maq, Helado Negro, Lawrence English, Alex Somers and more. Last year, she released the six-track EP Inhuman and shared a cover of Augie March‘s ‘One Crowded Hour’.

More recently, Payten has been on the road supporting Bon Iver around Australia. The tour continues this Friday, 3rd March at Brisbane’s Riverstage before a pair of dates at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Gordi – Phoenix Central Park

6.30pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday, 15th March – Phoenix Central Park, Sydney NSW

Enter the ballot

