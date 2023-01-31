The lineup for Groovin the Moo 2023 is here. The festival will take in six regional locations across April and May, its most comprehensive circuit since before the pandemic. There’s strong international representation on the lineup, including established crowd favourites alt-J, Fatboy Slim and Denzel Curry and buzz acts like Eliza Rose, Sophie May and Omar Apollo.

The Australian contingent is similarly strong, featuring heavy hitters Amy Shark, The Chats, Confidence Man, Ocean Alley, Slowly Slowly and Ball Park Music and plenty of buzzed-about newer acts such as Barkaa, Royel Otis and a trio of teens: Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Teenage Dads and Teenage Joans.

Groovin the Moo will host events in six states/territories in 2023

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The lineup also makes room for British solo artist Laurel, Canadian rapper bbno$ and US pop singer Slayyyter. Lex and Pookie will host this year’s GTM and there’ll be a triple j Unearthed Fresh Produce competition winner announced for each location.

The touring festival will launch on Friday, 21st April at Adelaide Showground on Kaurna Country. Over the next couple of weekends, it’ll continue on to Maitland, NSW (Wonnarua Country), Canberra, ACT (Ngunnawal Country), Bendigo, VIC (Dja Dja Wurrung Country), Sunshine Coast, QLD (Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country) and Bunbury, WA (Wardandi Noongar Country).

Groovin the Moo 2023

Alt-J (UK)

Amy Shark

Ball Park Music

Barkaa

bbno$ (Can)

The Chats

Choomba

Confidence Man

Denzel Curry (USA)

Eliza Rose (UK)

Fatboy Slim (UK)

Laurel (UK)

Luude

Ocean Alley

Omar Apollo (USA)

Royel Otis

Skegss

Skepta (UK)

Slayyyter (USA)

Slowly Slowly

Sophie May (UK)

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

Dates & Venues

Friday, 21st April – Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA

Saturday, 22nd April – Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country, Maitland, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April – Exhibition Park, Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT

Saturday, 29th April – Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC

Sunday, 30th April – Kawana Sports Western Precinct, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD

Saturday, 6th May – Hay Park, Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, 7th February at 12PM local time via www.gtm.net.au or www.moshtix.com.au.

Further Reading

Triple J’s Hottest 200 of 2022: 200-101

All The Trivia, Facts, And Broken Records Of Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022

Alt-J Have Postponed Their Australian Tour To 2023