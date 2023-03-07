UK Singer-Songwriter Matt Maltese Announces Debut Australian Tour

UK singer-songwriter Matt Maltese will tour Australia for the first time later this year, playing three east coast headline dates in May and June.

The trio of dates will kick off Wednesday, 31st May at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge, before a show at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on Friday, 2nd June. The tour will wrap up the following evening at the Lansdowne in Sydney. Tickets are on sale via Frontier Touring this Friday, 10th March from 1pm local time.

Matt Maltese – ‘Museum’

Maltese began uploading music to SoundCloud back in 2015. The singer-songwriter released his debut album Bad Contestant in 2018, which featured the track ‘As the World Caves In’. The song – which depicts a night of passion between Theresa May and Donald Trump – experienced a TikTok-assisted resurgence in 2021, going viral and becoming Maltese’s most-streamed track.

Since Bad Contestant, Maltese has released two more albums – 2020’s Krystal and 2021’s Good Morning It’s Not Tomorrow. Next month, he’ll release his fourth studio album, Driving Just to Drive. The album has been previewed with three singles thus far: ‘Mother’, its title track and, most recently, ‘Museum’.

Matt Maltese 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 31st May – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 2nd June – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 3rd June – Lansdowne, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

