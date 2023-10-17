Sam Smith Releases New Tickets for 2023 ‘Gloria’ Australian Tour

Sam Smith will bring the world tour in support of their latest album Gloria to Australia in just over a week’s time, playing shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane between Saturday, 28th October and Wednesday, 8th November.

Anyone who missed out on tickets for the UK megastar’s first Australian in shows in five years is in luck – tour promoters Frontier Touring have released a bunch of new tickets for all six dates, as well as Smith’s gig at Auckland’s Spark Arena. The new tickets are on sale now via the Frontier website. Prices range from around $90 to $150.

Sam Smith – ‘Unholy’ ft. Kim Petras

Smith’s forthcoming tour is in support of their latest album Gloria, which came out on Friday, 27th January. The album includes the international smash hit ‘Unholy’, a collaboration with Deutsch queer icon Kim Petras. ‘Unholy’ topped the ARIA Top 50 Singles chart upon release in September 2022 and has gained 5x platinum accreditation.

Nothing else on the album has matched the year-defining success of ‘Unholy’, but follow-up single ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends (with Calvin Harris and Jessie Reyez) has been a hit in its own right.

Smith will be supported on the Australian tour by arena pop tearjerker Meg Mac, whose latest album, Matter of Time, debuted at number one on ARIA’s Top 50 Albums chart in September 2022. The album includes the singles ‘Letter’ and ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’, the latter of which features production from The Donuts, who have also worked with the likes of SZA, Joji, H.E.R. and more.

Sam Smith Australian Tour 2023

w/ Meg Mac

Saturday, 28th October – ​Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, 31st October – ​Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 1st November – ​Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 3rd November – ​Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 4th November – ​Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 8th November – ​Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023/24

Meg Mac to Support Sam Smith on Their 2023 Australian Tour

Lizzo Covers Sam Smith + Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge