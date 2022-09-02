Sampa The Great Announces Intimate Sydney Shows

Sampa The Great will perform two intimate shows at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney on Wednesday, 14th September. The night will come less than a week after the release of Sampa Tembo’s second album As Above, So Below, due out on Friday, 9th September. Tickets will be available through a ballot system due to the small size of the venue, so check here to give yourself the best chance at being there.

Phoenix Central Park’s creative director, Beau Nielson, has called Sampa “undoubtedly one of the most exciting artists working in contemporary music today”. The two shows will last for an hour each, with entrants to the ballot selected at random.

Sampa The Great – ‘Bona’

The two shows will feature songs from As Above, So Below, many of which were created in collaboration with Tembo’s family, friends, and South African musicians across a variety of genres.

Singles released from the project so far include ‘Lane’ with Denzel Curry, and the driving ‘Bona’. Sampa has described the album as an opportunity to show her “full vulnerability in a way that felt strong to me. It’s just parts of myself, framed around my womanhood, that needed time to grow and come to.”

If you miss out on tickets to Phoenix Central Park, Sampa will also be supporting Billie Eilish on select dates of her Happier Than Ever Australian tour, and is performing at Naarm’s Hamer Hall on Friday, 9th December.

As Above, So Below is out on Friday, 9th September via Loma Vista, pre-order album here.

