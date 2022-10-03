Sampa The Great Soundtracks New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer

A track from the latest album by Sampa The Great soundtracks the first official trailer for the upcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, the new Ryan Coogler-directed movie will arrive on 11th November.

The trailer includes snippets of scenes featuring actors Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o, all of which are soundtracked by Sampa The Great’s ‘Never Forget’. The track, which features guest appearances from Chef 187, Mwanjé and Tio Nason, was released as the second single from Sampa’s latest album, As Above, So Below, which arrived last month.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Official Trailer

Taking to social media after its release, Sampa expressed her surprise and gratitude for landing her music in the trailer. “Can you imagine!” she wrote. “Me … A Non billboard charting ass, No huge awards having ass, non Viral video ass, No Sold out Arena tour having ass Independent artist Whose song is on a Black Panther Trailer! This how God works.”

Alongside the release of ‘Never Forget’ back in June, Sampa described the track as an ode to Zamrock, the prolific genre of art and music that became a blueprint for many Zambian artists following its prevalence in the 1970s.

Currently, it’s unclear whether Sampa The Great will appear on the full soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soundtrack to the original film was produced by Kendrick Lamar and gave rise to the hits ‘All the Stars’ featuring SZA and ‘Pray For Me’ featuring The Weeknd.

In July, a three-track EP titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue was released, featuring contributions from Tems, Amaarae and Santa Fe Klan, along with Ludwig Göransson, who has returned to compose the music for the new film.