Shoegaze Pioneers Ride Touring Australia, Playing Debut Album ‘Nowhere’ In Full

UK shoegaze pioneers Ride have announced they’ll tour Australia in November and December, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark debut album Nowhere by performing it in full at each date.

The run will kick off at the Gov in Adelaide on Tuesday, 29th November before shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. They’ll then cross over to New Zealand, wrapping up the tour at the Studio in Auckland on Tuesday, 6th December. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 9th September at 9am local time with a pre-sale kicking off a couple days earlier on Wednesday you can register for here.

Ride – ‘Vapour Trail’

Released in 1990 following early EPs Ride, Play and Fall, Ride’s jangly, reverb-heavy full-length debut marked a pivotal entry into the pantheon of essential shoegaze records – alongside My Bloody Valentine‘s Loveless and Slowdive‘s Souvlaki – with its blend of psychedelic and noise-pop influences. The album also contains arguably the band’s most beloved song, lead single ‘Vapour Trail’.

Ride went on to release three more albums in their first incarnation – 1992’s Going Blank Again, 1994’s Carnival of Light and 1996’s Tarantula – before disbanding. They returned in 2014, releasing fifth album Weather Diaries in 2017 and most recent record This Is Not A Safe Place in 2019, touring Australia in support of the latter.

Ride ‘Nowhere’ 30th Anniversary Australian Tour

Tuesday, 29th November – The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday, 30th November – The Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, 1st December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 2nd December – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sunday, 4th December – Freo Social, Perth

Tuesday, 6th December – The Studio, Auckland

