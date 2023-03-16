Sigur Rós Will Release a New Album in June

Icelandic group Sigur Rós have announced they’ll be releasing their first new album in 10 years this June. The band first flagged a new album was on the way back in February 2022, stating they were currently in the middle of writing and recording. Sigur Rós’ last full-length release was 2013’s Kveikur.

In addition to the new album, Sigur Rós are heading out on tour throughout June, July, and August, playing dates across North America and Europe. The group will be joined throughout Europe by the London Contemporary Orchestra; in America, they’ll be accompanied by Wordless Music Orchestra.

Sigur Rós: ‘Sæglópur’

“Having spent the past few years writing and recording, Sigur Rós will now debut these brand new songs to the world,” the band wrote on Twitter. The name of the album has not yet been revealed, and it does not have an exact release date at the time of writing.

The album will presumably feature original keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, who rejoined Sigur Rós in 2022 after leaving for a decade to focus on other musical projects. “Two old faces and one new old face,” the band wrote on Instagram under a photo of Jónsi, Georg “Goggi” Holm and Sveinsson last year. “Three of us happy to be back together and doing what we love doing. Exciting times ahead.”

The band’s longtime drummer, Orri Páll Dýrason, departed in 2018 following accusations of sexual assault.

Sigur Rós’ last tour in Australia was in 2022, when they played dates around the country throughout August. You can read Music Feeds’ review of their Brisbane show over here.

