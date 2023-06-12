Sigur Rós Share First New Single In Seven Years

Icelandic outfit Sigur Rós have released a new track titled ‘Blóðberg’. It’s the first new single from the band in seven years, and it’s expected to feature on their upcoming album which will arrive sometime in June.

Sigur Rós announced the new album in a series of Twitter posts in May, saying that they’ve spent the last “few years” writing and recording the album. The record, which doesn’t yet have a title, is the follow-up to 2013’s Kveikur.

Sigur Rós: ‘Blóðberg’

‘Blóðberg’ comes accompanied by a striking video created by acclaimed Chernobyl director Johan Renck.

“I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future. We are powerless against our own stupidities,” Renck said in a statement about the video. “Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of Blóðberg. The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.”

The band are currently on an extensive European and North American tour, which kicked off back in April. They’ve played a number of unreleased songs on tour, as NME reports, including tracks called ‘Gold 2’, ‘Gold 4’ and ‘Angelus 4’.

Sigur Rós’ last tour in Australia was in 2022, when they played dates around the country throughout August. You can read Music Feeds’ review of their Brisbane show over here.

Further Reading

Sigur Rós Will Release a New Album in June

Sigur Rós Review – A Calming Serenity Comes to Fortitude Valley

Love Letter to a Record: Vancouver Sleep Clinic on Sigur Rós’ ‘Takk…’