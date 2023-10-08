Simple Plan Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Pop-punk veterans Simple Plan will return to Australia for a run of tour dates in April 2024. The Canadian band will play five shows across the month, starting in Perth on Sunday, 7th April, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and finishing in Brisbane on Sunday, 14th April.

Simple Plan were last in Australia for the Good Things festival in 2019, where they co-headlined alongside Trivium and Enter Shikari. The band will be joined at all shows on the 2024 tour by Boston outfit Boys Like Girls, and ‘Check Yes Juliet’ hitmakers We The Kings. See the full list of dates and ticket details below.

“We’re so happy to announce that we’re finally coming back to Australia,” Simple Plan said in a statement. “It’s been way too long and we are way overdue for a visit in one of our absolute favourite places in the world.” The Quebecois outfit will be here supporting their sixth studio album, Harder Than It Looks, which came out in May 2022.

It’ll be the first Australian tour without longtime bassist David Desrosiers, who departed Simple Plan in 2020 following sexual misconduct allegations. “Following recent public statements, David Desrosiers is withdrawing from the band in order to work on his personal issues,” the band said in a statement at the time.

“We offer our deepest apologies to the women who were hurt by his actions. We are also sorry for all our fans who are disappointed by this regretful situation. We will, as a band, take time to pause, reflect, and put in place guidelines to prevent similar situations from happening.”

Simple Plan 2024 Australian Tour

Sunday, 7th April – Metro City, Perth WA

Tuesday, 9th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 11th April – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 13th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 14th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Register for pre-sale through Destroy All Lines. General tickets on sale Friday, 13th October.

