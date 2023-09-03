Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Reportedly Has Just Days to Live

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has reportedly entered hospice care and has only days to live, TMZ has reported. A manager for the singer – who left the band in 2021 – told the publication that Harwell has “reached the final stages of liver failure” and is now receiving care at home, surrounded by his family.

The manager told TMZ the singer had struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life, and was until recently receiving treatment for liver failure in hospital. According to the manager, Harwell has only a week or so to live.

Smash Mouth: ‘All Star’

Harwell left the band in 2021 after a controversial performance in New York – the singer threatened and harangued the audience, flipped them off, slurred his words, and according to one report gave a Nazi salute to the crowd.

A few days later, Harwell announced his retirement due to ongoing health issues. “Despite Steve’s best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band’s millions of fans around the world,” a spokesperson for Smash Mouth told the Los Angeles Times.

TMZ had reported at the time that Harwell had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy eight years ago, and had since experienced heart failure and Wernicke’s encephalopathy – an acute neurological condition.

