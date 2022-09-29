Steve Lacy is headed to Australia in November for a headline tour and appearances at all three editions of Spilt Milk, with the musician and The Internet member replacing Stormzy on the festival lineup.

Lacy’s run of headline shows will kick off on Tuesday, 22nd November at the Forum in Melbourne. He’ll be at the Tivoli in Brisbane the following evening and on Monday, 28th November, Lacy will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, 5th October at 10am local time, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off a day earlier.

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Steve Lacy is coming to Australia off the back of his new album, Gemini Rights, which features the single ‘Bad Habit’. In addition to the headline dates, Lacy will perform at Spilt Milk in Canberra, Ballarat and the Gold Coast, sharing stages with the likes of Flume, Mallrat, Genesis Owusu, the Wombats, Young Franco, Spacey Jane, Kobie Dee, Telenova, 1300 and more.

Lacy inclusion comes as UK grime star Stormzy has cancelled all international tour dates for the remainder of the year due to “circumstances beyond [his] control,” including his planned Australian and New Zealand shows.

“You guys have waited so patiently and I am so sorry that this has to happen after all these ups and downs,” Stormzy said in a statement announcing the cancellation. “I love you guys and I promise I will be back as soon as I can with a show that’s bigger and better than ever.”

All three dates of Spilt Milk have already sold out, but additional tickets will be available through the festival’s own resale facility from next Thursday, 6th October at 8am. Any ticket holders who no longer wish to attend due to Stormzy’s departure can apply for a refund via Moshtix.

Steve Lacy 2022 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 22nd November – Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 23rd November – Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, 28th November – Enmore Theatre, SydneyTickets: Ticketek

