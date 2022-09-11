Sting Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Sting has announced an Australian tour for February of next year, returning for his first shows here in seven years. The former Police frontman will play eight shows, joined by Joe Sumner. The run of dates will kick off in Perth on Friday, 10th February at Kings Park & Botanic Garden, followed by arena shows in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Surrounding dates in capital cities will also be four shows in regional areas as part of A Day on the Green. For those shows – which will take place in the Hunter Valley, Mounthttps://musicfeeds.com.au/feeds/australian-crawl Cotton, Geelong and Bowral – Sting will be joined by Sumner along with Australian Crawl‘s James Reyne. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, 16th September, with Sting fan club, Live Nation and A Day on the Green pre-sales all commencing earlier in the week.

Sting – ‘Shape of My Heart’

Sting’s upcoming Australian shows mark his first visit since a joint run with Paul Simon back in 2015 (plus a one-off performance at the AFL Grand Final the following year.)

The run of dates come as part of his My Songs world tour, which sees him playing a retrospective set that draws from all corners of his back catalogue – both with the Police and as a solo artist – so you can expect to hear the likes of ‘Message in a Bottle’, ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’, ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Roxanne’, ‘Shape of My Heart’, ‘Englishman in New York’ and more.

Sting 2023 My Songs Australian tour

Supported by Joe Sumner

Friday, 10th February – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Wednesday, 15th February – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 18th February – Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley

Sunday, 19th February – Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton

Tuesday, 21st February – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Thursday, 23rd February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 25th February – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong

Sunday, 26th February – Centennial Vineyards, Bowral

