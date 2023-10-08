Sufjan Stevens’ New Album is Dedicated to His Late Partner Evans Richardson

Sufjan Stevens has dedicated his new album Javelin to his late partner Evans Richardson, who passed away in April 2023, aged 43. Stevens – who is currently undergoing rehabilitation and treatment for an auto-immune disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome – wrote on Instagram last Friday that Richardson was “the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend”.

“He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy,” Stevens wrote. “He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime — precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.”

Sufjan Dedicates ‘Javelin’ to Late Partner

“I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it’s always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between,” Stevens continued.

“If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble. Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself. Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy. This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Richardson worked as the chief of staff at the Studio Museum in Harlem, and was also the chair of the American Alliance of Museums’ Accreditation Commission.

Stevens revealed in late September that he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in August, after he woke up and discovered he couldn’t walk.

“Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain,” Stevens continued. “Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilise my condition. I owe them my life.”

“It’s a slow process, but they say I will ‘recover,’ it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work,” the songwriter continued. “Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful… I’m committed to getting better, I’m in good spirits, and I’m surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!”

