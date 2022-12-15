Remember Sugababes? The chart-topping UK trio who gave us hits like ‘Push The Button’, ‘Hole In The Head’ and ‘Round Round’? They’re back together and bringing their reunion tour down under.

The original lineup of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy will return to our shores in February 2023 for their first Aussie shows in almost two decades, playing to fans in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

WATCH: Sugababes – ‘Round Round’

The multi-platinum act will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday, 23rd February, Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Friday, 24th February and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Monday, 27th February.

It comes hot on the heels of their successful 2022 UK reunion tour, which included a hit-filled set at Glastonbury 2022 that shut down the field due to crowd demand.

Sugababes 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, 23rd February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 24th February – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 27th February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Pre-sale tickets available from 9am local time, Tuesday 20th December. General public on sale from 9am local time, Wednesday 21st December via Secret Sounds

