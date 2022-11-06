Aaron Carter, younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found dead this weekend at his California home. While an official cause of death has not yet been announced, Carter was found in his bath by police responding to reports of a drowned male at the property, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Members of Carter’s family and professional team have confirmed the news. Melanie Martin, the mother of Carter’s child, Prince, issued a statement saying that she was “still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality.”

Aaron Carter – ‘Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Carter released his self-titled debut album in 1997 at age 9, and opened for Backstreet Boys on tour. His popularity peaked with the release of his second LP, 2000’s Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), which sold three million copies in the US alone and was certified three times platinum. His most recent album, LOVE, was released in 2018.

Carter’s later life was marred by run-ins with the law and personal issues, including allegations of family abuse. He had several stints in rehab, most recently in an attempt to gain custody of his child.

The pop star’s career ran the gamut of musical releases, collaborations with family members and other high-profile artists, an appearance on Dancing with the Stars and a season of House of Carters, a reality TV show broadcast in 2006 and centred on the creative and home lives of Aaron and his four siblings, including brother Nick.

Carter has ascribed his drug use to being “stupid” and “sad” at various times in his life. He also shared with the press diagnoses of personality disorders, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.

Multiple celebrities have shared their sadness at Carter’s passing, including former partner and Disney-alumni Hillary Duff, who noted his ongoing struggles and “effervescent charm.”

Further Reading

Backstreet Boys Confirm Return To Australia In February-March 2023

Migos Member Takeoff Shot and Killed At 28

Dead Kennedys Drummer D. H. Peligro Has Died, Aged 63