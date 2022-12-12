Eurodance icons the Vengaboys have added two new shows to their 25th anniversary tour of Australia next year.

The group are playing numerous dates around the country from February – they kick things off in Cairns and move through all major cities before finishing up in Perth towards the end of the month. They’ve now added an additional show at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Saturday, 11th February 2023, and one in Wollongong at Waves on Friday, 17th February.

Vengaboys: ‘We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)’

The second Melbourne show replaces the previously scheduled date on the Sunshine Coast, which they’ve had to cancel as the venue has now closed. Ticket holders will receive refunds at the point of purchase – or can choose to re-purchase tickets for the Brisbane show.

The Rotterdam group has been busy since they disbanded in 2002. They returned to touring in 2006, and since then have been to our shores on a number of occasions – they sold out tour dates in 2016 and joined the So Pop lineup in 2019. They recently released a cover of Charli XCX’s ‘1999’, re-titled ‘1999 (I Wanna Go Back)’.

Vengaboys Australian Tour 2023

Tickets to the new Melbourne show will go on sale 2pm AEDT on Wednesday, 14th December via Frontier Touring. A pre-sale will happen on Tuesday, 13th December at 10 AEDT. Tickets to all other shows on sale now via Frontier Touring.

Wednesday, 8th February – Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD

Thursday, 9th February – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 11th February – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC (NEW)

Sunday, 12th February – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 16th February – Big Top, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 18th February – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 17th February – Waves, Wollongong, NSW (NEW)

Sunday, 19th February – Metro City, Perth, WA

Further Reading

Vengaboys Are Coming to Australia for Their 25th Anniversary Tour

Vengaboys On Why Nostalgia Sells & Bringing The Vengabus To Australia

Falls Festival Abandons Plans To Move VIC Event To Murroon