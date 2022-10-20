Backstreet Boys Confirm Return To Australia In February-March 2023

Veteran pop group The Backstreet Boys will be making their return to Australia next year. Their first visit to the country since 2015, the band will take their ongoing DNA World Tour to arenas early next year.

Kicking off on 25th February, the Backstreet Boys will perform headline dates in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, with two shows scheduled in Melbourne and Sydney. Shortly after the Australian leg, the group will wrap up their DNA World Tour with performances in New Zealand.

Backstreet Boys – ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’

Releasing DNA as their ninth studio album in early 2019, the group kicked off its accompanying tour shortly afterwards, performing straight through until the advent of the global pandemic in March 2020. Initially, the band had planned to visit Australia in May of 2020, though these dates were cancelled shortly before they were scheduled to take place.

News of the tour comes one week after the group released their tenth album, A Very Backstreet Christmas. Like their DNA World Tour, it too had been postponed, with the record originally slated for a 2021 release.

The Backstreet Boys – DNA World Tour 2023

Saturday, 25th February, 2023 – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Tuesday, 28th February, 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 1st March, 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 4th March, 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 5th March, 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 8th March, 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

