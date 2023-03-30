Sydney Venue HiWay Enmore Has Permanently Closed

HiWay Enmore, a venue in Sydney’s inner west that has played host to countless gigs over the years, has shut its doors for good, with both its website and Facebook page confirming the venue is permanently closed. “Thank you to the artists and patrons who supported us,” the venue’s website adds.

As News.com.au report, the venue has been placed into liquidation, owing approximately $160,000 to roughly 15 creditors. Speaking to the publication, insolvency professional Scott Howell, who was brought in to handle the matter, said: “The landlord had taken possession of the property so it’s all over.”

The Venue Has Gone Into Liquidation Owing $160,000

Formerly known as the Hideaway Bar, the venue – located on Enmore Road – reopened as HiWay Enmore in late 2020. Since then, it has hosted countless gigs, along with DJ nights and more. In particular, the venue provided a space for underground alternative and rock acts to perform. In recent months, pop-punk band 51st Avenue, Adelaide black metal outfit Charnel Altar, local doom and sludge bands like Yanomamo and Master Leonard, and hardcore punk acts like Phantoms and Rage had played at the HiWay.

According to Howell, the largest individual amount owing was $110,000 to Revenue NSW for a COVID assistance grant. The building’s landlord was reportedly owed roughly $20,000, while the Australian Tax Office were seeking between $10,000 and $20,000. Other creditors were owed less than $2000 each.

On Twitter, indie rockers Royal Chant lamented the HiWay’s imminent closure, along with nearby venue the Town Hall Hotel in Newtown (aka the Townie) moving to DJs on Friday evenings instead of having live bands. “Seeing our Sydney haunts shutter is another, special kind of depressing,” the band wrote.

The HiWay is one of many Sydney venues forced to close its doors in recent years. Frankie’s in the CBD shut its doors after a decade late last year, so that the building could be demolished to make way for a new metro station.

In better news for inner west live gig-goers, it was recently announced that Camperdown pub the Lady Hampshire is being reopened as a dedicated live music venue. A launch party will take place in April featuring Pacific Avenue, FANGZ and more.

