Tex Perkins Announces ‘The Man In Black’ Johnny Cash Tribute Tour

Tex Perkins is rehearsing his Arkansas accent ahead of a national tour dedicated to the music of the late Johnny Cash. Perkins’ The Man In Black tour will visit theatres and concert halls around Australia from September to November 2023.

While it’s advertised as a “a brand-new show”, Perkins has presented The Man In Black on various occasions in the past, dating back to 2009. He’ll draw from Cash’s catalogue of country music classics, including songs like ‘Ring of Fire’, ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ and ‘I Walk the Line’, while also tackling Cash’s covers of Kris Kristofferson’s ‘Sunday Morning Coming Down’ and Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’.

Tex Perkins – ‘Sunday Morning Coming Down’

The second half of 2023 is shaping up as a typically busy period for Perkins. Next month, he’ll reconnect with his Beasts of Bourbon comrades Kim Salmon, Boris Sujdovic, James Baker and Charlie Owen for a pair of 40th anniversary shows. Later in the month, he’ll coordinate with Matt Walker for a show at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Daylesford.

Then, in late September, Perkins wil partner with Adalita and Tim Rogers to perform a Rolling Stones Revue as part of Manly’s Night At The Barracks series. Find Perkins’ Man In Black tour itinerary below.

Tex Perkins – The Man In Black Tour 2023

Wednesday, 20th September – State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 21st September – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 23rd September – Wollongong Town Hall, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, 24th September – Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT

Thursday, 5th October – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 7th October – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Sunday, 8th October – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Friday, 3rd November – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 4th November – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Sunday, 5th November – The Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 23rd November – Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads QLD

Friday, 24th November – Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Thursday, 20th July via TexPerkins.com

