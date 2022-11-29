The Amity Affliction Release ‘Show Me Your God’, The First Taste of Their Eighth Album

The Amity Affliction have released their first single of 2022 ahead of their appearances on the Good Things festival tour. ‘Show Me Your God’ is set to appear on the Queensland metalcore group’s eighth studio album, the band’s first album to be produced entirely in-house

The Amity Affliction – ‘Show Me Your God’

‘Show Me Your God’ represents the heavier side of The Amity Affliction’s artistry. It arrives close to 12 months after the band’s 2021 EP, Somewhere Beyond the Blue, which compiled the singles ‘Like Love’, ‘Give Up the Ghost’ and ‘Death Is All Around’.

In a statement, The Amity Affliction said their forthcoming album was shaped by challenging life experiences. ‘Show Me Your God’ navigates mental health struggles and emotional trauma.

“The song is the first in a series of explorations and internal meditations on how our past shapes us and interacts with our various mental struggles in the present, drawing from both personal experience and also the trauma of close friends who have passed away or who have dealt with close loved ones passing away,” the band said.

Look out for ‘Show Me Your God’ at the upcoming Good Things festivals in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Tickets for Sydney and Brisbane are on sale here. Melbourne is completely sold out.

The Amity Affliction Live

Friday, 2nd December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (SOLD OUT – Good Things Festival)

Saturday, 3rd December – Centennial Park, Sydney (Good Things Festival)

Sunday, 4th December – Showgrounds, Brisbane (Good Things Festival)

