The Bronx to Celebrate Their Debut Album on 2023 Australian Tour

Californian punk veterans The Bronx will head to Australia in November this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Bronx (I). The band will play Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Friday, 17th November, followed by the Triffid in Brisbane, Sydney’s Metro Theatre, Adelaide’s The Gov, and finally Magnet House in Perth on Wednesday, 22nd November.

The Bronx will be joined at all dates by Melbourne five-piece CIVIC – who have just returned from a string of UK shows – and Atlanta duo ’68. See the full rundown of dates and ticketing details below.

The Bronx: ‘False Alarm’

The band released their debut self-titled album in 2003, the first of five self-titled records that they would release. Their latest full-length landed in 2021, Bronx VI, featuring cuts like ‘White Shadow’, ‘Superbloom’, and ‘Curb Feelers’. They have deviated from the self-titled route over the years, releasing V in 2017 and Dead Tracks Vol 1 & 2 in 2019 – and by releasing albums as their side project Mariachi El Bronx.

No strangers to our shores, the band were last in Australia for a tour in 2022, which followed their previous tour in 2018 when they circled the country with Private Function and High Tension.

“With Bronx I, we were crazy, figuring everything out, going nuts, having a good time,” Matt Caughthran told Music Feeds in 2018. “By Bronx II, we’d become real musicians, going for that major label goal. Bronx III, we’re depressed, we’re broke. Bronx IV, you know, the rocky comeback – Bronx V it was like, okay we’re still here, still motivated.”

“I still love playing those songs, I don’t piss on that at all,” Caughthran continued. “We’re not one of those bands who are mad at people who like one record over another. It’s cool. I’m super stoked that people… still give a shit about that record.”

The Bronx 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Friday, 17th November – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, 18th November – Triffid, Brisbane

Sunday, 19th November – Meto Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, 21st November – The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday, 22nd November – Magnet House, Perth

Tickets will go on sale Friday, 28th July via Live Nation. Head to Live Nation for information on pre-sale access.

