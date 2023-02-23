The Church Announce 2023 Australian Tour, New Album ‘The Hypnogogue’ Out Now

The Church will take their new album The Hypnogogue on an extensive tour around Australia this May and June. The new album – the Sydney band’s twenty-sixth – is out today via The Orchard.

The tour kicks off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, 26th May, before making its way to the Gold Coast, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle. Tickets go on sale Thursday, 2nd March, with a presale commencing on Tuesday, 28th February.

The Church – ‘No Other You’

The Church’s latest effort follows 2017’s man woman life death infinity. It was preceded by the singles ‘C’est La Vie’, ‘No Other You’ and the title track. According to band leader Steve Kilbey, The Hypnogogue is “the most prog rock thing” The Church have ever done. “We’ve never created a concept album before,” Kilbey said in a statement.

The veteran indie rock group has changed personnel in recent years. Founding guitarist Peter Koppes departed in 2020, following the lead of long-time guitarist Marty Wilson-Piper, who left on reportedly less-than-friendly terms in 2013.

Kilbey is now the only original member of the group, with the new recruits including guitarists Ash Naylor (of Even and Paul Kelly fame) and Ian Haug (ex-Powderfinger), and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Cain. Drummer Tim Powles has been with the group since 1994.

Despite the wholesale shake-up, Kilbey described The Hynagogue as the “most teamwork record we have ever had.” As a result, “everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be,” he said. “Personally, I think it’s in our top three records.”

The Church ‘The Hypnogogue’ Tour 2023

Friday, 26th May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 27th May – Twin Towns Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 3rd June– Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 10th June – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Sunday, 11th June– Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 15th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 16th June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 17th June – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Ticket presale runs from 10 am on Tuesday, 28th February till 9 am on Thursday, 2nd March (local time). General on sale from Thursday, 2nd March at 10 am local time. Tickets available via thechurchband.net

Further Reading

Robert Forster Mythologises His Past on New Album ‘The Candle and the Flame’

The Church Announce New Album, ‘The Hypnogogue’

The Church Review – Steve Kilbey and Co. Tantalize Melbourne Crowd