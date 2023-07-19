Well this wasn’t on our bingo card for 2023. But nonetheless, it brings us great joy to pass on the news that Robert Forster, frontman of The Go-Betweens, has just fulfilled his lifelong dream of launching a new signature brand of muesli.

We bring you: Robert Forster’s organic vegan Spring Grain Muesli.

“Here it is. It’s happened.”

No, this is real. Robert Forster of the Go-Betweens has really launched his own muesli. pic.twitter.com/QOE8xnfXF3 — Belfast Empire (@belfastEmpire) July 18, 2023

“Here it is. It’s happened” the now London-based musician announced on Facebook. “After years of preparation and final months of manufacture, Spring Grain, the organic signature Robert Forster Muesli is now on the market.”

He continued: “It is in 500 gram bespoke boxes designed by long time collaborator Matt Cooper.”

Interestingly, Forster’s new breakfast cereal is the first product to be released by Breakfast Mythology, a company created by – believe it or not – arecord label. Needle Mythology to be exact, who are also responsible for re-releasing Forster’s two solo albums Danger In The Past and Calling From A Country Phone on vinyl.

When label head Pete Paphides handed Forster three boxes of his signature grainy goodness for the very first time this week, the former Go-Between said it was a watershed moment.

“I was instantly reminded of when dear friend Damian Nelson of the Able Label first handed me a copy of the Lee Remick/Karen single all those years ago,” he explained. “It is that significant. I couldn’t believe I was holding something I had a hand in creating. A dream had come true.”

And you can bet your bran flakes he had it for brekky the next morning.

“I poured it into a bowl, added milk and sliced banana, and ate in secret bliss,” he confessed. “It’s my own mix, and if you have seen the Tender Years video, the jars I am reaching for hold the blend of ingredients that are in Spring Grain.”

“I hope my excitement is not annoying,” the iconic musician added. “But this is a big moment. I will explain where it can be ordered. And needless to say there is an entire Philosophy behind my wish to make a muesli.”

Stay tuned for more updates, muesli fans.

