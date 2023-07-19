Robert Forster's Spring Grain Muesli | Credit: Official Facebook

The Go-Betweens’ Robert Forster Launches New Signature Organic Muesli

By Emmy Mack

Well this wasn’t on our bingo card for 2023. But nonetheless, it brings us great joy to pass on the news that Robert Forster, frontman of The Go-Betweens, has just fulfilled his lifelong dream of launching a new signature brand of muesli.

We bring you: Robert Forster’s organic vegan Spring Grain Muesli.

“Here it is. It’s happened.”

“Here it is. It’s happened” the now London-based musician announced on Facebook. “After years of preparation and final months of manufacture, Spring Grain, the organic signature Robert Forster Muesli is now on the market.”

He continued: “It is in 500 gram bespoke boxes designed by long time collaborator Matt Cooper.”

Interestingly, Forster’s new breakfast cereal is the first product to be released by Breakfast Mythology, a company created by – believe it or not – arecord label. Needle Mythology to be exact, who are also responsible for re-releasing Forster’s two solo albums Danger In The Past and Calling From A Country Phone on vinyl.

When label head Pete Paphides handed Forster three boxes of his signature grainy goodness for the very first time this week, the former Go-Between said it was a watershed moment.

“I was instantly reminded of when dear friend Damian Nelson of the Able Label first handed me a copy of the Lee Remick/Karen single all those years ago,” he explained. “It is that significant. I couldn’t believe I was holding something I had a hand in creating. A dream had come true.”

And you can bet your bran flakes he had it for brekky the next morning.

“I poured it into a bowl, added milk and sliced banana, and ate in secret bliss,” he confessed. “It’s my own mix, and if you have seen the Tender Years video, the jars I am reaching for hold the blend of ingredients that are in Spring Grain.”

“I hope my excitement is not annoying,” the iconic musician added. “But this is a big moment. I will explain where it can be ordered. And needless to say there is an entire Philosophy behind my wish to make a muesli.”

Stay tuned for more updates, muesli fans.

