The Lumineers Announce Australian ‘Brightside’ Tour Dates

American folk-pop band The Lumineers have announced a run of Australian tour dates. The upcoming shows are part of the group’s world tour in support of their fourth album, Brightside.

After performing in Auckland on 11th November, The Lumineers’ Australian tour will begin in Brisbane on 13th November, before a visit to Sydney on 15th November and an appearance at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on 18th November.

The Lumineers – ‘Brightside’

It’ll be the Lumineers’ first visit to the country since 2019, when they featured on the Splendour In The Grass lineup. The forthcoming tour is also the group’s first standalone headline tour to date, given all previous local shows have taken part alongside larger festivals.

“We can’t wait to finally return after three long years to Australia and are excited for our first headline show in New Zealand ever,” said vocalist Wesley Schultz. “We’ll see you out there!”

Tickets to the Lumineers’ upcoming tour are on sale from 9am, Friday, 5th August, with a Handsome Tours pre-sale beginning the previous day.

The Lumineers – Australian Tour 2022

Sunday, 13th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tuesday, 15th November – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW (AA)

Friday, 18th November – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC (AA)

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from 9am, Friday, 5th August.

Further Reading

The Good, the Bad and the Muddy: Key Moments From Splendour in the Grass 2022

Bluesfest Confirms Its Return For Easter 2023

Album Review: The Lumineers – Cleopatra