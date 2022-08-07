The Mars Volta Announce First New Album Since 2012

US progressive rock band The Mars Volta have announced the release of their first new album since 2012. The group’s forthcoming self-titled record will arrive on 16th September and serve as their seventh album overall.

News of the record’s arrival was paired with the release of new song, ‘Vigil’, with the group eschewing any form of statement in favour of a line from the song, “And the obits wait for a perfect name“.

The Mars Volta – ‘Vigil’

Despite no comment from the band itself, an accompanying press release notes that the record is somewhat of a departure from their earlier material, with only two tracks on the record surpassing four minutes, with the tracks showing guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López and singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala at “their most mature, most concise, most focused”.

The Mars Volta last released a full-length album by way of 2012’s Noctourniquet, with the dissolution of a relationship between Rodríguez-López and Bixler-Zavala resulting in the group’s breakup that same year. The pair would make amends and ultimately join forces in Antemasque, before again reviving At The Drive-In in 2016.

Following rumours of a reunion in recent years, the acclaimed group officially made their return back in June, sharing new single “Blacklight Shine”, before following it up with “Graveyard Love” in July.

The Mars Volta is set for release on 16th September.

The Mars Volta – The Mars Volta

Blacklight Shine Graveyard Love Shore Story Blank Condolences Vigil Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón Cerulea Flash Burns From Flashbacks Palm Full Of Crux No Case Gain Tourmaline Equus 3 Collapsible Shoulders The Requisition

