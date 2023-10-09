Sparta Announce ‘Wiretap Scars’ 2024 Australian Tour

Sparta will head to Australia in May 2024 for a run of shows celebrating their debut album Wiretap Scars. The band will play five dates around the country, starting in Brisbane on Thursday, 16th May and finishing up on Thursday, 23rd May in Perth.

Released in 2002,Wiretap Scars was a critically acclaimed effort from the group, which was formed by Jim Ward, Paul Hinojos, and Tony Hajjar following the breakup of their former band At The Drive-In in 2001. The album featured their most enduring songs to date, including ‘Cut The Ribbon’, ‘Air’, and ‘Collapse’.

Sparta: ‘Cut Your Ribbon’

The band will play the album in its entirety on the Australian tour, and in a statement vocalist Jim Ward said it would be completely uninterrupted. “We made the decision early on in the tour to just play the album all the way through without any talking – and I like to talk! – because we know what the album means to you all and we wanted you to be able to live in those memories.”

Speaking of At The Drive-In, a trailer for the upcoming documentary about Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala has just been released. Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird was carved from hundreds of hours of footage captured by Rodríguez-López, and will chronicle the pair’s time in ATDI and The Mars Volta.

Sparta 2024 Australian Tour

Thursday, 16th May – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 17th May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 18th May – The Croxton, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 22nd May – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 23rd May – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA

