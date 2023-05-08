Thirty Seconds to Mars Release New Single ‘Stuck’ and Announce First Album in Five Years

Thirty Seconds to Mars have announced they’ll be releasing their new album It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day in September this year. It’s the first album from Shannon and Jared Leto since America, which landed back in 2018.

The duo have also shared the first single from the records, titled ‘Stuck’. The song comes accompanied by a video directed by Jared, who has said in a statement that he was inspired by photography greats like Robert Mapplethorpe and Irving Penn.

Thirty Seconds To Mars: ‘Stuck’

“The video for ‘Stuck’ is very much a companion piece and a continuation of a journey started with “Up In The Air,” a celebration of art, design, fashion, and the remarkable people who bring them to life,” Jared wrote about the video.

“It is a love letter to the power of movement and connection, a testament to the awe-inspiring potential of people who don’t necessarily fit so neatly in – but make the world so much more fascinating.”

It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day will mark the band’s sixth studio album. The band have reportedly focused on being “simple and concise”, with no song on the album reaching the four-minute mark.

The duo have a number of shows coming up over the next few months, including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Lollapalooza, and When We Were Young in Las Vegas in October.

