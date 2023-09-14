Watch Trailer for At The Drive-in and The Mars Volta Documentary ‘Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird’

A new music doco all about the careers of At The Drive-in and The Mars Volta is coming our way this year and we’ve just copped the official trailer.

The flick, dubbed Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, is the result of 100’s of hours worth of footage shot by Omar Rodríguez-López over his 20+ years of adventures with both of the bands he founded with Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

Trailer: ‘Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird’

The official teaser, which you can watch above, splices together a bunch of grainy video clips from Omar’s vault, with the YouTube description promising that the forthcoming film will deliver “a totally unique window into the incredible journey of one of this generations most progressive and prolific musical partnerships – Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler Zavala”.

Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird will premiere at the UK’s Raindance Film Festival on October 28th.

No word yet on when it might hit Aussie screens, but we’ll keep you posted with any new info once we get it.

