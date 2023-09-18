The National and Fleet Foxes Announce 2024 Australian Tour

The National have announced they’ll be joining forces with Fleet Foxes on an upcoming tour of Australia. The tour will see the bands play four dates around the country in February and March, starting at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Wednesday, 28th February and finishing in Perth on Saturday, 9th March. Sydney’s Annie Hamilton will support the bands at all dates.

Both bands were last here in 2018. This will be Fleet Foxes first tour since the release of acclaimed 2020 album The Shore, while The National have released three albums since that time, 2019’s I Am Easy To Find, 2023’s First Two Pages of Frankenstein and this week’s surprise release Laugh Track.

The National: ‘Space Invader’

The band revealed the news of the new album while on stage in Ohio at the weekend. It’s billed as the surprise second half to …Frankenstein. It marks the band’s 10th studio record.

“I think our relationships had become largely focused on the work on the music, but we’d lost track of each other,” guitarist Bryce Dessner told NME earlier in 2023 about First Two Pages of Frankenstein. “We’ve said that things felt fragile before, but I think this time was different. I think it was quite real and I think that it was actually necessary. We needed to let it go and accept the possibility that it would end.

“This record to me – and to all of us – feels like the culmination of everything we’ve learned. Aesthetically, we are really proud of where it sits. We sound more like ourselves maybe than we did in recent times.”

Wednesday 28th February – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 1st March – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 5th March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 9th March – Kings Park And Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Tickets on sale Friday, 22nd September via Live Nation. Head to the website for pre-sale information.

