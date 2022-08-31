The Scientists Announce National ‘Negativity’ Album Tour

Pioneering Australian post-punk band The Scientists will be hitting the road next year. The group have unveiled a national run of dates in support of Negativity, their first new album of new material in 34 years.

The ten-date tour will kick off in Melbourne on 10th February, 2023, before visiting Castlemaine and Geelong, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle, and Perth, before wrapping with a headline date in Adelaide. The tour will be the group’s first Australian trek since 2017, and their first tour since 2019.

The Scientists – ‘Outsider’

Originally forming in Perth in the late ’70s, The Scientists released a solid run of records throughout their initial nine-year run, going so far as to be considered one of the influential acts of the grunge genre that exploded in the late ’80s. Releasing their final album, The Human Jukebox, in 1987, the group disbanded that same year, remaining dormant until 2006.

Having played a number of shows in the ensuing years, The Scientists officially returned in 2017 with their first new original recordings in three decades. In late 2019, the group were inducted into the WA Music Hall Of Fame.

In June 2021, the band followed up their previous single with the release of Negativity, which served as their first new album since their initial disbanding. Tickets to the band’s upcoming tour are on sale now, with full details available below.

The Scientists – Negativity Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 10th February, 2023 – Howler, Melbourne, VIC (Tickets)

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC (Tickets)

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong, VIC (Tickets)

Friday, 17th February, 2023 – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD (Tickets)

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW (Tickets)

Thursday, 23rd February, 2023 – Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney, NSW (Tickets)

Friday, 24th February, 2023 – AOW Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW (Tickets)

Saturday, 25th February, 2023 – The Cambridge , Newcastle, NSW (Tickets)

Friday, 3rd March, 2023 – The Rosemount, Perth, WA (Tickets)

Saturday, 4th March, 2023 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA (Tickets)

