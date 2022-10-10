The Stranglers Announce 2023 Australian Tour

English post-punk and new wave outfit The Stranglers have announced their return to Australian shores in 2023. The upcoming dates will mark the band’s first dates since early 2020.

The group will tour the country in April of next year, playing headline dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Newcastle. The tour will also be the band’s first local visit without keyboardist Dave Greenfield, who passed away in 2020.

The Stranglers – ‘Golden Brown’

First forming amongst the UK punk scene of the ’70s, The Stranglers stood out from their contemporaries due to their somewhat eclectic musical style. Singles such as ‘Always The Sun’, ‘Skin Deep’, ‘Peaches’, and their biggest hit, ‘Golden Brown’, helped to showcase this diverse style, while their powerful live performances only added to their mystique.

In 2021, The Stranglers released Dark Matters, their first new album in nine years. The record was made without the contributions of founding drummer Jet Black, who retired in 2015, though did feature the work of late keyboardist Dave Greenfield.

The Stranglers – Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday, 18th April, 2023 – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 19th April, 2023 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 21st April, 2023 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 22nd April, 2023 – The Metro, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April, 2023 – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Tickets on sale from Tuesday, 18th October.

