Manchester Ian Curtis Mural Destroyed For Aitch Album Advertisement

English rapper Aitch has responded to the news that a Manchester mural of Ian Curtis had been destroyed to host a painted advertisement of his new album. As NME reports, the mural – which is located in the hometown of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis – was defaced ahead of the release of Aitch’s debut album Close To Home on Friday.

News of the mural’s defacement was shared on Twitter this morning, with Aitch swiftly responding to the news and claiming he had not been consulted in regards to its placement. “I don’t just choose locations for billboards, this is the first time I’ve seen it myself,” he wrote. “Getting fixed as we speak.”

Street artist Akse P19 has responded to his Ian Curtis mural being defaced:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akse (P19 Crew) (@akse_p19)

Minutes later, he shared another update noting that he was working to fix it, and expressing regret over the “disrespect” such an undertaking showed. “It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork,” Aitch added on Twitter.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.” Curtis’ former Joy Division bandmate Peter Hook also responded to Aitch’s tweet, sharing his gratitude and noting that his response served as a “great gesture”.

The original painting first debuted in 2020, created by Manchester street artist Akse P19 in collaboration with the music festival Headstock. The portrait, itself based on a photo by photographer Philippe Carly, had also received full support from the local council.

“It had become a cultural landmark and meant so much to people from Manchester and beyond,” Akse P19 later wrote on Instagram. “It doesn’t take much common sense to understand that this mural should have remained for what it represented and stood for.”

The replacement of the mural also echoes a similar incident that occurred in Sydney in 2017 when Colin Bebe’s ‘It’s Like A Jungle Sometimes’ artwork was painted over to advertise the controversial Darren Aronofsky film, Mother!. The director noted that he was “embarrassed & furious” by the incident, not only offering to pay for its replacement, but noting that painting over an established piece breaks the “#1 graffiti rule”.

