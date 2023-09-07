“It’s Official”: The Tote has Been Saved by Crowdfunding Campaign

Beloved Melbourne venue The Tote has officially been saved as a live music space, following a massive crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $3 million. The Pozible campaign was spearheaded by Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar owners Shane Hilton and Leanne Chance, who announced in May that they’d attempt to reach the $6.6 million sale price through the campaign – with half the money coming from their own funds.

“We’ve managed to hustle and can (with going into a shit load of debt to banks, family and using our own meagre savings) manage to put up half of that money,” Hilton and Leanne wrote in the Pozible campaign post. “What we need to do is raise the other half.” In a short post on the campaign page this morning, Hilton and Leanne wrote: “It’s official, together we’ve secured the purchase of the Tote”.

The Sydney Morning Herald noted this morning that while the final sale price was not disclosed, the price was listed at $6.65 million. According to the paper, Hilton and Chance have “set up a foundation that will own the building in order to ensure it continues to operate as a live music venue long into the future”.

“[The Last Chance Music Foundation] will be an independent foundation made up of different people from the community as a not-for-profit that will protect The Tote,” Hilton told the SMH. “Places that host live music are essentially community spaces. It’s not the walls that need protecting, it’s what happens within the walls.”

The sale comes after months of speculation about what was going on. After the $3 million target was reached in May, the former owners of the Tote – Jon Perring and Sam Cupri – posted a statement saying the venue remained for sale.

“As there is a shortfall between the community pledges, the Last Chance equity and the sale price, governments and possibly private philanthropy would need to come on board to bridge the current gap,” the post read. “The other alternative is to go back to the music community again.”

The post caused backlash among the Melbourne music community, but in a statement today, Perring wished Hilton and Chance all the best. “They will bring fresh energy and a new vision to the Tote, which is needed for it to continue to be the beacon of local rock’n’roll – the culture that we all love,” Perring said, as per The Guardian.

Pozible stated that the crowdfunding campaign could be the “biggest in live music history“. As part of the campaign, Hilton promised to get inked with the names of people who’d donated $1000 (life membership donors); the SMH revealed that means he’ll have 1600 names up his legs.

“Eventually it will be the buttocks as well,” Hilton said. “I am dreading that part.”

