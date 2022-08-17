The Wombats Announce New EP, Plot Intimate Australian Tour Dates

The Wombats have announced plans to return to Australia this year, detailing a run of intimate tour dates alongside news of their new EP. Dubbed Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?, the six-track EP will arrive on 18th November, just days before the group return to local shores for the second time this year.

Having previously announced their latest Australian trek as part of the Spilt Milk festival, the English outfit will also play five headline dates across the country. These shows will see the group perform in intimate venues in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Newcastle, and Sydney from late November until mid-December.

The Wombats – ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’

The band’s forthcoming EP also arrives just a matter of months after the release of their fifth studio album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, which emerged in January. The new EP was reportedly recorded shortly after the completion of the album, with the synth-laden sheen of the record being replaced by “spiky guitar riffs and heavy choruses” to result in the group’s “rawest material” to date.

The Wombats have also given fans a taste of the new EP by way of title track, ‘Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?’. In typical fashion, slick instrumentation is paired with sharp lyrics and a sweeping chorus to craft a track that fits nicely within the group’s prolific discography.

“I remember driving past an extremely rundown hotel and wondering what the hell could be going on in there, and that’s where this song was born,” explains frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy. “It’s about catching someone in a compromising situation that’s very unusual for their specific character and is far more fitting for your own.”

Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? is set for release on 18th November.

The Wombats – Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?

I Think My Mind Has Made Its Mind Up Dressed To Kill Demon Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? Same Old Damage Good Idea At The Time

The Wombats Australian Tour 2022

Sunday, 27th November – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 1st December – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, 6th December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 9th December – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, 11th December – Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

