Tim Minchin Announces 2023/24 Australian Tour – An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano

Tim Minchin plans to keep the jokes to a minimum on his upcoming live tour, An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano. Minchin will take the stage solo for a run of intimate and informal performances in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Canberra, Geelong, Adelaide, Newcastle and Perth, spanning October 2023 till February 2024.

Minchin released his debut studio album, Apart Together, in 2020. The album included the singles ‘Leaving LA’ and ‘I’ll Take Lonely Tonight’, both of which were premiered during Minchin’s semi-comeback tour, BACK: Old Songs, New Songs, Fuck You Songs, in 2019/20. The forthcoming tour setlists will include songs from Apart Together as well as selections from the musicals Matilda and Groundhog Day, Minchin’s TV and film writing, and his early days as a performer.

Tim Minchin and Tee Ken Ng – ‘Leaving LA’

Minchin will perform several shows in each of the aforementioned tour destinations. He’ll no doubt get stuck into plenty of between-song banter and has signalled his intention to rely on a loose show format, meaning the setlists are liable to change from night to night.

An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano – 2023/24 Australian Tour

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 19th October

Friday, 20th October

Saturday, 21st October

Sunday, 22nd October

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 4th November

Sunday, 5th November

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 10th November

Saturday, 11th November

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Friday, 17th November

Saturday, 18th November

Lewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT

Sunday, 3rd December

Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

Saturday, 20th January

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 9th February

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, 18th February

Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 22nd February

Friday, 23rd February

Saturday, 24th February

Tickets on sale 12 pm on Friday, 4th August via Live Nation

