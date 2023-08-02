Tim Minchin Announces 2023/24 Australian Tour – An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano

Tim Minchin plans to keep the jokes to a minimum on his upcoming live tour, An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano. Minchin will take the stage solo for a run of intimate and informal performances in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Canberra, Geelong, Adelaide, Newcastle and Perth, spanning October 2023 till February 2024.
Minchin released his debut studio album, Apart Together, in 2020. The album included the singles ‘Leaving LA’ and ‘I’ll Take Lonely Tonight’, both of which were premiered during Minchin’s semi-comeback tour, BACK: Old Songs, New Songs, Fuck You Songs, in 2019/20. The forthcoming tour setlists will include songs from Apart Together as well as selections from the musicals Matilda and Groundhog Day, Minchin’s TV and film writing, and his early days as a performer.
Tim Minchin and Tee Ken Ng – ‘Leaving LA’
Minchin will perform several shows in each of the aforementioned tour destinations. He’ll no doubt get stuck into plenty of between-song banter and has signalled his intention to rely on a loose show format, meaning the setlists are liable to change from night to night.
An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano – 2023/24 Australian Tour
Comedy Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Thursday, 19th October
- Friday, 20th October
- Saturday, 21st October
- Sunday, 22nd October
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 4th November
- Sunday, 5th November
State Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 10th November
- Saturday, 11th November
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
- Friday, 17th November
- Saturday, 18th November
Lewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT
- Sunday, 3rd December
Costa Hall, Geelong VIC
- Saturday, 20th January
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 9th February
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
- Sunday, 18th February
Regal Theatre, Perth WA
- Thursday, 22nd February
- Friday, 23rd February
- Saturday, 24th February
