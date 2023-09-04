Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake Combine for New Single ‘Keep Going Up’

Era-defining producer Timbaland has teamed up with old friends Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado for a track called ‘Keep Going Up’. The song, which came together rapidly, is the first cut off an EP that Timbaland – real name Timothy Mosley – will be dropping later this year.

It’s the producer’s first single in over eight years; he’s worked with Timberlake and Furtado extensively over the years, most notably on ‘SexyBack’ and ‘Promiscuous’ in 2006. The three also teamed up for 2007’s ‘Give It To Me’.

Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake: ‘Keep Going Up’

The original beat for the track came via his Beatclub site – a music creator platform that offers tools and mentor opportunities. Timbaland was on a call with the band Last Trip To The Moon, who use the platform, when they played him a demo.

“I didn’t know what it was but I knew that was it,” Timbaland told Forbes. “I was walking around like, ‘Ooh! What if it was me, Justin and Nelly?’ So, while I was on the call, Nelly texted me about something. I said, ‘I was just about to text you about a song that I think we should do.’ She was like, ‘When? Where? I’m there.’”

Timberlake hopped on the track quickly as well, and the entire thing reportedly came together in a couple of weeks. “Everybody knew it was an urgent record,” Timbaland said. “All of us were on the same page and here we are.”

The producer told the magazine there are at least two more songs ready to go from his sessions with Timberlake and Furtado.

