TISM Announce ‘www.tism.wanker.com’ 25th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

TISM will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their fourth album, 1998’s www.tism.wanker.com, with a seven-LP deluxe vinyl box set arriving next month. Set to be released on Friday, 19th May, the deluxe box set will feature the original album spread across three LPs.

It will also feature all bonus songs from the Att: Shock Records Faulty Pressing Do Not Manufacture CD, single mixes and B-sides from that era, more than a dozen previously unreleased songs, and “alternative mixes and radically different versions of songs” from the wanker sessions. Pre-orders are available here.

TISM – ‘Whatareya?’

Released in June 1998, www.tism.wanker.com featured some of TISM’s most well-known songs, including ‘Thunderbirds Are Coming Out’, ‘Whatareya?’ and ‘I Might Be a Cunt, But I’m Not a Fucking Cunt’. The latter sparked minor controversy with its video, depicting a couple having sex, and was banned from numerous stations as a result. The album was nominated for Best Independent Release at the 1998 ARIA Awards, losing out to the Whitlams‘ Eternal Nightcap.

“Featuring zero chart topping hits and debuting at a meagre #26 in the Top 40 chart www.tism.wanker.com was a disappointment for the record label bosses who had put down deposits on Toorak mansions, only to see their BMWs repossessed and their yachts mysteriously burst into flames,” a press release announcing the deluxe box set reads. “TISM didn’t care – their sycophants had told them they had crafted their finest collection of work to date.”

TISM reunited in 2022, following an almost 18-year-long hiatus, returning to the stage with a series of secret shows in Melbourne before touring as part of that year’s Good Things lineup. No further tour dates have been announced since then.

